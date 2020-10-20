1 CFA Franc =
0.59345111 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 1.68506 XOF
ZWD replaced by ZWL
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.59345111 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 1.68506 XOF
ZWD replaced by ZWL
XOF
ZWD
|1 XOF
|0.593451 ZWD
|5 XOF
|2.96726 ZWD
|10 XOF
|5.93451 ZWD
|25 XOF
|14.8363 ZWD
|50 XOF
|29.6726 ZWD
|100 XOF
|59.3451 ZWD
|500 XOF
|296.726 ZWD
|1,000 XOF
|593.451 ZWD
|5,000 XOF
|2,967.26 ZWD
|10,000 XOF
|5,934.51 ZWD
1 XOF = 0 ZWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60175
|0.60175
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58924
|0.58597
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.59352
|0.59398
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings