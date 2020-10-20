1 XOF to ZWD - Convert CFA Francs to Zimbabwean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.59345111 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWD = 1.68506 XOF

ZWD replaced by ZWL

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:21 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar

xof
XOF
zwd
ZWD
1 XOF0.593451 ZWD
5 XOF2.96726 ZWD
10 XOF5.93451 ZWD
25 XOF14.8363 ZWD
50 XOF29.6726 ZWD
100 XOF59.3451 ZWD
500 XOF296.726 ZWD
1,000 XOF593.451 ZWD
5,000 XOF2,967.26 ZWD
10,000 XOF5,934.51 ZWD

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to CFA Franc

zwd
ZWD
xof
XOF
1 ZWD1.68506 XOF
5 ZWD8.42529 XOF
10 ZWD16.8506 XOF
25 ZWD42.1265 XOF
50 ZWD84.2529 XOF
100 ZWD168.506 XOF
500 ZWD842.529 XOF
1,000 ZWD1,685.06 XOF
5,000 ZWD8,425.29 XOF
10,000 ZWD16,850.6 XOF

XOF to ZWD Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZWD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.601750.60175
Low
0.589240.58597
Average
0.593520.59398
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

More Zimbabwean Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings