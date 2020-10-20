1 XOF to ZMW - Convert CFA Francs to Zambian Kwacha

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.039979171 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMW = 25.0130 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha

xof
XOF
zmw
ZMW
1 XOF0.0399792 ZMW
5 XOF0.199896 ZMW
10 XOF0.399792 ZMW
25 XOF0.999479 ZMW
50 XOF1.99896 ZMW
100 XOF3.99792 ZMW
500 XOF19.9896 ZMW
1,000 XOF39.9792 ZMW
5,000 XOF199.896 ZMW
10,000 XOF399.792 ZMW

Convert Zambian Kwacha to CFA Franc

zmw
ZMW
xof
XOF
1 ZMW25.013 XOF
5 ZMW125.065 XOF
10 ZMW250.13 XOF
25 ZMW625.326 XOF
50 ZMW1,250.65 XOF
100 ZMW2,501.3 XOF
500 ZMW12,506.5 XOF
1,000 ZMW25,013 XOF
5,000 ZMW125,065 XOF
10,000 ZMW250,130 XOF

XOF to ZMW Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZMW

1 CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0437750.045236
Low
0.0392380.039238
Average
0.0423040.042569
Volatility
1.41%1.78%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

zmw

ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.

