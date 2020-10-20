1 CFA Franc =
39.979171 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 0.0250130 XOF
ZMK replaced by ZMW
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ZMK
|1 XOF
|39.9792 ZMK
|5 XOF
|199.896 ZMK
|10 XOF
|399.792 ZMK
|25 XOF
|999.479 ZMK
|50 XOF
|1,998.96 ZMK
|100 XOF
|3,997.92 ZMK
|500 XOF
|19,989.6 ZMK
|1,000 XOF
|39,979.2 ZMK
|5,000 XOF
|199,896 ZMK
|10,000 XOF
|399,792 ZMK
1 XOF = 0 ZMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.043775
|0.045236
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.039238
|0.039238
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.042304
|0.042569
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.41%
|1.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.More Zambian Kwacha info
