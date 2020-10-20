1 XOF to ZMK - Convert CFA Francs to Zambian Kwacha

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

39.979171 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMK = 0.0250130 XOF

ZMK replaced by ZMW

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha

xof
XOF
zmk
ZMK
1 XOF39.9792 ZMK
5 XOF199.896 ZMK
10 XOF399.792 ZMK
25 XOF999.479 ZMK
50 XOF1,998.96 ZMK
100 XOF3,997.92 ZMK
500 XOF19,989.6 ZMK
1,000 XOF39,979.2 ZMK
5,000 XOF199,896 ZMK
10,000 XOF399,792 ZMK

Convert Zambian Kwacha to CFA Franc

zmk
ZMK
xof
XOF
1 ZMK0.025013 XOF
5 ZMK0.125065 XOF
10 ZMK0.25013 XOF
25 ZMK0.625326 XOF
50 ZMK1.25065 XOF
100 ZMK2.5013 XOF
500 ZMK12.5065 XOF
1,000 ZMK25.013 XOF
5,000 ZMK125.065 XOF
10,000 ZMK250.13 XOF

XOF to ZMK Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZMK

1 CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0437750.045236
Low
0.0392380.039238
Average
0.0423040.042569
Volatility
1.41%1.78%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

zmk

ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.

