1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.41197971 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 2.42730 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Yemeni Rial

xof
XOF
yer
YER
1 XOF0.41198 YER
5 XOF2.0599 YER
10 XOF4.1198 YER
25 XOF10.2995 YER
50 XOF20.599 YER
100 XOF41.198 YER
500 XOF205.99 YER
1,000 XOF411.98 YER
5,000 XOF2,059.9 YER
10,000 XOF4,119.8 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to CFA Franc

yer
YER
xof
XOF
1 YER2.4273 XOF
5 YER12.1365 XOF
10 YER24.273 XOF
25 YER60.6826 XOF
50 YER121.365 XOF
100 YER242.73 XOF
500 YER1,213.65 XOF
1,000 YER2,427.3 XOF
5,000 YER12,136.5 XOF
10,000 YER24,273 XOF

XOF to YER Chart

1 XOF = 0 YER

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.416120.41612
Low
0.407400.40533
Average
0.410460.41079
Volatility
0.30%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

