1 XOF to XPT - Convert CFA Francs to Platinum Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000001633985337 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 612,001 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Platinum Ounce

xof
XOF
xpt
XPT
1 XOF0.00000163399 XPT
5 XOF0.00000816993 XPT
10 XOF0.0000163399 XPT
25 XOF0.0000408496 XPT
50 XOF0.0000816993 XPT
100 XOF0.000163399 XPT
500 XOF0.000816993 XPT
1,000 XOF0.00163399 XPT
5,000 XOF0.00816993 XPT
10,000 XOF0.0163399 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to CFA Franc

xpt
XPT
xof
XOF
1 XPT612,001 XOF
5 XPT3,060,000 XOF
10 XPT6,120,010 XOF
25 XPT15,300,000 XOF
50 XPT30,600,000 XOF
100 XPT61,200,100 XOF
500 XPT306,000,000 XOF
1,000 XPT612,001,000 XOF
5,000 XPT3,060,000,000 XOF
10,000 XPT6,120,010,000 XOF

XOF to XPT Chart

1 XOF = 0 XPT



1 CFA Franc to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000183680.0000018490
Low
0.00000159090.0000015272
Average
0.00000170470.0000017150
Volatility
4.90%5.56%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

