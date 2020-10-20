1 XOF to XAG - Convert CFA Francs to Silver Ounces

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.00005376602526 Silver Ounces

1 XAG = 18,599.1 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Silver Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Silver Ounce

xof
XOF
xag
XAG
1 XOF0.000053766 XAG
5 XOF0.00026883 XAG
10 XOF0.00053766 XAG
25 XOF0.00134415 XAG
50 XOF0.0026883 XAG
100 XOF0.0053766 XAG
500 XOF0.026883 XAG
1,000 XOF0.053766 XAG
5,000 XOF0.26883 XAG
10,000 XOF0.53766 XAG

Convert Silver Ounce to CFA Franc

xag
XAG
xof
XOF
1 XAG18,599.1 XOF
5 XAG92,995.5 XOF
10 XAG185,991 XOF
25 XAG464,978 XOF
50 XAG929,955 XOF
100 XAG1,859,910 XOF
500 XAG9,299,550 XOF
1,000 XAG18,599,100 XOF
5,000 XAG92,995,500 XOF
10,000 XAG185,991,000 XOF

XOF to XAG Chart

1 XOF = 0 XAG

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Silver Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000566950.000061962
Low
0.0000529830.000051405
Average
0.0000554920.000056818
Volatility
2.07%1.85%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

