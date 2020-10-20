1 XOF to VEF - Convert CFA Francs to Venezuelan Bolívares

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

5,994.5022 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.000166820 XOF

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar

xof
XOF
vef
VEF
1 XOF5,994.5 VEF
5 XOF29,972.5 VEF
10 XOF59,945 VEF
25 XOF149,863 VEF
50 XOF299,725 VEF
100 XOF599,450 VEF
500 XOF2,997,250 VEF
1,000 XOF5,994,500 VEF
5,000 XOF29,972,500 VEF
10,000 XOF59,945,000 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to CFA Franc

vef
VEF
xof
XOF
1 VEF0.00016682 XOF
5 VEF0.000834098 XOF
10 VEF0.0016682 XOF
25 VEF0.00417049 XOF
50 VEF0.00834098 XOF
100 VEF0.016682 XOF
500 VEF0.0834098 XOF
1,000 VEF0.16682 XOF
5,000 VEF0.834098 XOF
10,000 VEF1.6682 XOF

XOF to VEF Chart

1 XOF = 0 VEF

1 CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6,092.46,092.4
Low
5,906.15,868.3
Average
5,971.45,973.9
Volatility
0.56%0.40%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

