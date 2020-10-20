1 XOF to TZS - Convert CFA Francs to Tanzanian Shillings

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

4.3515349 Tanzanian Shillings

1 TZS = 0.229804 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Tanzanian Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Tanzanian Shilling

xof
XOF
tzs
TZS
1 XOF4.35153 TZS
5 XOF21.7577 TZS
10 XOF43.5153 TZS
25 XOF108.788 TZS
50 XOF217.577 TZS
100 XOF435.153 TZS
500 XOF2,175.77 TZS
1,000 XOF4,351.53 TZS
5,000 XOF21,757.7 TZS
10,000 XOF43,515.3 TZS

Convert Tanzanian Shilling to CFA Franc

tzs
TZS
xof
XOF
1 TZS0.229804 XOF
5 TZS1.14902 XOF
10 TZS2.29804 XOF
25 TZS5.7451 XOF
50 TZS11.4902 XOF
100 TZS22.9804 XOF
500 TZS114.902 XOF
1,000 TZS229.804 XOF
5,000 TZS1,149.02 XOF
10,000 TZS2,298.04 XOF

XOF to TZS Chart

1 XOF = 0 TZS



1 CFA Franc to Tanzanian Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.38634.3863
Low
4.26064.1732
Average
4.29714.2659
Volatility
0.67%0.50%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

tzs

TZS - Tanzanian Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.

