1 CFA Franc =
0.0024514017 Tuvaluan Dollars
1 TVD = 407.930 XOF
XOF
TVD
|1 XOF
|0.0024514 TVD
|5 XOF
|0.012257 TVD
|10 XOF
|0.024514 TVD
|25 XOF
|0.061285 TVD
|50 XOF
|0.12257 TVD
|100 XOF
|0.24514 TVD
|500 XOF
|1.2257 TVD
|1,000 XOF
|2.4514 TVD
|5,000 XOF
|12.257 TVD
|10,000 XOF
|24.514 TVD
1 XOF = 0 TVD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0025032
|0.0025335
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024445
|0.0024445
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0024689
|0.0024884
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.27%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.More Tuvaluan Dollar info
