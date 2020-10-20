1 XOF to TVD - Convert CFA Francs to Tuvaluan Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0024514017 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 407.930 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Tuvaluan Dollar

xof
XOF
tvd
TVD
1 XOF0.0024514 TVD
5 XOF0.012257 TVD
10 XOF0.024514 TVD
25 XOF0.061285 TVD
50 XOF0.12257 TVD
100 XOF0.24514 TVD
500 XOF1.2257 TVD
1,000 XOF2.4514 TVD
5,000 XOF12.257 TVD
10,000 XOF24.514 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to CFA Franc

tvd
TVD
xof
XOF
1 TVD407.93 XOF
5 TVD2,039.65 XOF
10 TVD4,079.3 XOF
25 TVD10,198.2 XOF
50 TVD20,396.5 XOF
100 TVD40,793 XOF
500 TVD203,965 XOF
1,000 TVD407,930 XOF
5,000 TVD2,039,650 XOF
10,000 TVD4,079,300 XOF

XOF to TVD Chart

1 XOF = 0 TVD

1 CFA Franc to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00250320.0025335
Low
0.00244450.0024445
Average
0.00246890.0024884
Volatility
0.26%0.27%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

