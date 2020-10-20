1 XOF to TTD - Convert CFA Francs to Trinidadian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.011143375 Trinidadian Dollars

1 TTD = 89.7394 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Trinidadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Trinidadian Dollar

xof
XOF
ttd
TTD
1 XOF0.0111434 TTD
5 XOF0.0557169 TTD
10 XOF0.111434 TTD
25 XOF0.278584 TTD
50 XOF0.557169 TTD
100 XOF1.11434 TTD
500 XOF5.57169 TTD
1,000 XOF11.1434 TTD
5,000 XOF55.7169 TTD
10,000 XOF111.434 TTD

Convert Trinidadian Dollar to CFA Franc

ttd
TTD
xof
XOF
1 TTD89.7394 XOF
5 TTD448.697 XOF
10 TTD897.394 XOF
25 TTD2,243.49 XOF
50 TTD4,486.97 XOF
100 TTD8,973.94 XOF
500 TTD44,869.7 XOF
1,000 TTD89,739.4 XOF
5,000 TTD448,697 XOF
10,000 TTD897,394 XOF

XOF to TTD Chart

1 XOF = 0 TTD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Trinidadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0112810.011281
Low
0.0110460.010985
Average
0.0111250.011134
Volatility
0.32%0.44%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
ttd

TTD - Trinidadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.

More Trinidadian Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings