1 CFA Franc =
0.053544298 Turkish Lire
1 TRY = 18.6761 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.053544298 Turkish Lire
1 TRY = 18.6761 XOF
XOF
TRY
|1 XOF
|0.0535443 TRY
|5 XOF
|0.267721 TRY
|10 XOF
|0.535443 TRY
|25 XOF
|1.33861 TRY
|50 XOF
|2.67721 TRY
|100 XOF
|5.35443 TRY
|500 XOF
|26.7721 TRY
|1,000 XOF
|53.5443 TRY
|5,000 XOF
|267.721 TRY
|10,000 XOF
|535.443 TRY
1 XOF = 0 TRY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.054149
|0.054149
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053025
|0.052532
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.053499
|0.053207
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.More Turkish Lira info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings