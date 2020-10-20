1 CFA Franc =
0.037608103 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STN = 26.5900 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
STN
|1 XOF
|0.0376081 STN
|5 XOF
|0.188041 STN
|10 XOF
|0.376081 STN
|25 XOF
|0.940203 STN
|50 XOF
|1.88041 STN
|100 XOF
|3.76081 STN
|500 XOF
|18.8041 STN
|1,000 XOF
|37.6081 STN
|5,000 XOF
|188.041 STN
|10,000 XOF
|376.081 STN
1 XOF = 0 STN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.038094
|0.038108
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037067
|0.037067
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.037577
|0.037571
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.73%
|0.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
