1 CFA Franc =
0.0002744829 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 3,643.21 XOF
XOF
SPL
|1 XOF
|0.000274483 SPL
|5 XOF
|0.00137241 SPL
|10 XOF
|0.00274483 SPL
|25 XOF
|0.00686207 SPL
|50 XOF
|0.0137241 SPL
|100 XOF
|0.0274483 SPL
|500 XOF
|0.137241 SPL
|1,000 XOF
|0.274483 SPL
|5,000 XOF
|1.37241 SPL
|10,000 XOF
|2.74483 SPL
1 XOF = 0 SPL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00027713
|0.00027713
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00027136
|0.00026986
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00027334
|0.00027355
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.More Seborgan Luigino info
