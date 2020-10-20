1 XOF to SLE - Convert CFA Francs to Sierra Leonean Leones

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.037247136 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLE = 26.8477 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:49 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone

1 XOF0.0372471 SLE
5 XOF0.186236 SLE
10 XOF0.372471 SLE
25 XOF0.931178 SLE
50 XOF1.86236 SLE
100 XOF3.72471 SLE
500 XOF18.6236 SLE
1,000 XOF37.2471 SLE
5,000 XOF186.236 SLE
10,000 XOF372.471 SLE

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to CFA Franc

1 SLE26.8477 XOF
5 SLE134.239 XOF
10 SLE268.477 XOF
25 SLE671.193 XOF
50 SLE1,342.39 XOF
100 SLE2,684.77 XOF
500 SLE13,423.9 XOF
1,000 SLE26,847.7 XOF
5,000 SLE134,239 XOF
10,000 SLE268,477 XOF

XOF to SLE Chart

1 CFA Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0373580.038214
Low
0.0365770.036553
Average
0.0369150.037151
Volatility
0.54%0.66%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

