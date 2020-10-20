1 CFA Franc =
0.045926791 Slovak Koruny
1 SKK = 21.7738 XOF
SKK replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.045926791 Slovak Koruny
1 SKK = 21.7738 XOF
SKK replaced by EUR
XOF
SKK
|1 XOF
|0.0459268 SKK
|5 XOF
|0.229634 SKK
|10 XOF
|0.459268 SKK
|25 XOF
|1.14817 SKK
|50 XOF
|2.29634 SKK
|100 XOF
|4.59268 SKK
|500 XOF
|22.9634 SKK
|1,000 XOF
|45.9268 SKK
|5,000 XOF
|229.634 SKK
|10,000 XOF
|459.268 SKK
1 XOF = 0 SKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings