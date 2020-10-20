1 CFA Franc =
0.98889469 Sudanese Pounds
1 SDG = 1.01123 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SDG
|1 XOF
|0.988895 SDG
|5 XOF
|4.94447 SDG
|10 XOF
|9.88895 SDG
|25 XOF
|24.7224 SDG
|50 XOF
|49.4447 SDG
|100 XOF
|98.8895 SDG
|500 XOF
|494.447 SDG
|1,000 XOF
|988.895 SDG
|5,000 XOF
|4,944.47 SDG
|10,000 XOF
|9,888.95 SDG
1 XOF = 0 SDG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.99931
|0.99931
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.95844
|0.93335
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.97474
|0.97483
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.12%
|1.04%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..
