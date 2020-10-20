1 XOF to SDG - Convert CFA Francs to Sudanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.98889469 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 1.01123 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sudanese Pound

xof
XOF
sdg
SDG
1 XOF0.988895 SDG
5 XOF4.94447 SDG
10 XOF9.88895 SDG
25 XOF24.7224 SDG
50 XOF49.4447 SDG
100 XOF98.8895 SDG
500 XOF494.447 SDG
1,000 XOF988.895 SDG
5,000 XOF4,944.47 SDG
10,000 XOF9,888.95 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to CFA Franc

sdg
SDG
xof
XOF
1 SDG1.01123 XOF
5 SDG5.05615 XOF
10 SDG10.1123 XOF
25 SDG25.2808 XOF
50 SDG50.5615 XOF
100 SDG101.123 XOF
500 SDG505.615 XOF
1,000 SDG1,011.23 XOF
5,000 SDG5,056.15 XOF
10,000 SDG10,112.3 XOF

XOF to SDG Chart

1 XOF = 0 SDG

1 CFA Franc to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.999310.99931
Low
0.958440.93335
Average
0.974740.97483
Volatility
1.12%1.04%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

