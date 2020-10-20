1 XOF to RSD - Convert CFA Francs to Serbian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.1784278 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 5.60451 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Serbian Dinar

1 XOF0.178428 RSD
5 XOF0.892139 RSD
10 XOF1.78428 RSD
25 XOF4.46069 RSD
50 XOF8.92139 RSD
100 XOF17.8428 RSD
500 XOF89.2139 RSD
1,000 XOF178.428 RSD
5,000 XOF892.139 RSD
10,000 XOF1,784.28 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to CFA Franc

1 RSD5.60451 XOF
5 RSD28.0225 XOF
10 RSD56.0451 XOF
25 RSD140.113 XOF
50 RSD280.225 XOF
100 RSD560.451 XOF
500 RSD2,802.25 XOF
1,000 RSD5,604.51 XOF
5,000 RSD28,022.5 XOF
10,000 RSD56,045.1 XOF

XOF to RSD Chart

1 XOF = 0 RSD

1 CFA Franc to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.178820.17901
Low
0.177950.17795
Average
0.178470.17856
Volatility
0.10%0.09%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

