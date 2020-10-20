1 XOF to PGK - Convert CFA Francs to Papua New Guinean Kina

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.00633658 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 157.814 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:49 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Papua New Guinean Kina

XOF
PGK
1 XOF0.00633658 PGK
5 XOF0.0316829 PGK
10 XOF0.0633658 PGK
25 XOF0.158415 PGK
50 XOF0.316829 PGK
100 XOF0.633658 PGK
500 XOF3.16829 PGK
1,000 XOF6.33658 PGK
5,000 XOF31.6829 PGK
10,000 XOF63.3658 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to CFA Franc

PGK
XOF
1 PGK157.814 XOF
5 PGK789.069 XOF
10 PGK1,578.14 XOF
25 PGK3,945.35 XOF
50 PGK7,890.69 XOF
100 PGK15,781.4 XOF
500 PGK78,906.9 XOF
1,000 PGK157,814 XOF
5,000 PGK789,069 XOF
10,000 PGK1,578,140 XOF

XOF to PGK Chart

1 CFA Franc to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00638120.0063886
Low
0.00626220.0061220
Average
0.00631130.0062830
Volatility
0.50%0.51%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

