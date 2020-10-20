1 CFA Franc =
0.0006340217 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 1,577.23 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
OMR
|1 XOF
|0.000634022 OMR
|5 XOF
|0.00317011 OMR
|10 XOF
|0.00634022 OMR
|25 XOF
|0.0158505 OMR
|50 XOF
|0.0317011 OMR
|100 XOF
|0.0634022 OMR
|500 XOF
|0.317011 OMR
|1,000 XOF
|0.634022 OMR
|5,000 XOF
|3.17011 OMR
|10,000 XOF
|6.34022 OMR
1 XOF = 0 OMR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00064013
|0.00064013
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00062681
|0.00062327
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00063134
|0.00063181
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Omani Rial info
