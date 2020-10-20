1 XOF to NPR - Convert CFA Francs to Nepalese Rupees

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.2201916 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 4.54150 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:37 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Nepalese Rupee

xof
XOF
npr
NPR
1 XOF0.220192 NPR
5 XOF1.10096 NPR
10 XOF2.20192 NPR
25 XOF5.50479 NPR
50 XOF11.0096 NPR
100 XOF22.0192 NPR
500 XOF110.096 NPR
1,000 XOF220.192 NPR
5,000 XOF1,100.96 NPR
10,000 XOF2,201.92 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to CFA Franc

npr
NPR
xof
XOF
1 NPR4.5415 XOF
5 NPR22.7075 XOF
10 NPR45.415 XOF
25 NPR113.537 XOF
50 NPR227.075 XOF
100 NPR454.15 XOF
500 NPR2,270.75 XOF
1,000 NPR4,541.5 XOF
5,000 NPR22,707.5 XOF
10,000 NPR45,415 XOF

XOF to NPR Chart

1 XOF = 0 NPR

1 CFA Franc to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.222080.22208
Low
0.217840.21652
Average
0.219150.21915
Volatility
0.28%0.25%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

