1 XOF to NLG - Convert CFA Francs to Dutch Guilders

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0033595342 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 297.660 XOF

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Dutch Guilder

xof
XOF
nlg
NLG
1 XOF0.00335953 NLG
5 XOF0.0167977 NLG
10 XOF0.0335953 NLG
25 XOF0.0839884 NLG
50 XOF0.167977 NLG
100 XOF0.335953 NLG
500 XOF1.67977 NLG
1,000 XOF3.35953 NLG
5,000 XOF16.7977 NLG
10,000 XOF33.5953 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to CFA Franc

nlg
NLG
xof
XOF
1 NLG297.66 XOF
5 NLG1,488.3 XOF
10 NLG2,976.6 XOF
25 NLG7,441.51 XOF
50 NLG14,883 XOF
100 NLG29,766 XOF
500 NLG148,830 XOF
1,000 NLG297,660 XOF
5,000 NLG1,488,300 XOF
10,000 NLG2,976,600 XOF

XOF to NLG Chart

1 XOF = 0 NLG



1 CFA Franc to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

