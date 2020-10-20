1 XOF to MZN - Convert CFA Francs to Mozambican Meticais

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.10517687 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZN = 9.50779 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:49 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mozambican Metical

xof
XOF
mzn
MZN
1 XOF0.105177 MZN
5 XOF0.525884 MZN
10 XOF1.05177 MZN
25 XOF2.62942 MZN
50 XOF5.25884 MZN
100 XOF10.5177 MZN
500 XOF52.5884 MZN
1,000 XOF105.177 MZN
5,000 XOF525.884 MZN
10,000 XOF1,051.77 MZN

Convert Mozambican Metical to CFA Franc

mzn
MZN
xof
XOF
1 MZN9.50779 XOF
5 MZN47.539 XOF
10 MZN95.0779 XOF
25 MZN237.695 XOF
50 MZN475.39 XOF
100 MZN950.779 XOF
500 MZN4,753.9 XOF
1,000 MZN9,507.79 XOF
5,000 MZN47,539 XOF
10,000 MZN95,077.9 XOF

XOF to MZN Chart

1 XOF = 0 MZN

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.105800.10626
Low
0.103580.10338
Average
0.104450.10466
Volatility
0.35%0.37%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

