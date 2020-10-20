1 XOF to MDL - Convert CFA Francs to Moldovan Lei

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0294168 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 33.9942 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:48 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Moldovan Leu

xof
XOF
mdl
MDL
1 XOF0.0294168 MDL
5 XOF0.147084 MDL
10 XOF0.294168 MDL
25 XOF0.73542 MDL
50 XOF1.47084 MDL
100 XOF2.94168 MDL
500 XOF14.7084 MDL
1,000 XOF29.4168 MDL
5,000 XOF147.084 MDL
10,000 XOF294.168 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to CFA Franc

mdl
MDL
xof
XOF
1 MDL33.9942 XOF
5 MDL169.971 XOF
10 MDL339.942 XOF
25 MDL849.854 XOF
50 MDL1,699.71 XOF
100 MDL3,399.42 XOF
500 MDL16,997.1 XOF
1,000 MDL33,994.2 XOF
5,000 MDL169,971 XOF
10,000 MDL339,942 XOF

XOF to MDL Chart

1 XOF = 0 MDL

1 CFA Franc to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0293810.029429
Low
0.0288910.028558
Average
0.0291550.029094
Volatility
0.41%0.39%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

, ratings