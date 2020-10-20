1 CFA Franc =
0.0010714117 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 933.348 XOF
LVL replaced by EUR
XOF
LVL
|1 XOF
|0.00107141 LVL
|5 XOF
|0.00535706 LVL
|10 XOF
|0.0107141 LVL
|25 XOF
|0.0267853 LVL
|50 XOF
|0.0535706 LVL
|100 XOF
|0.107141 LVL
|500 XOF
|0.535706 LVL
|1,000 XOF
|1.07141 LVL
|5,000 XOF
|5.35706 LVL
|10,000 XOF
|10.7141 LVL
1 XOF = 0 LVL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.More Latvian Lat info
