1 CFA Franc =
0.000021968253628 Litecoin
1 LTC = 45,520.2 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
LTC
|1 XOF
|0.0000219683 LTC
|5 XOF
|0.000109841 LTC
|10 XOF
|0.000219683 LTC
|25 XOF
|0.000549206 LTC
|50 XOF
|0.00109841 LTC
|100 XOF
|0.00219683 LTC
|500 XOF
|0.0109841 LTC
|1,000 XOF
|0.0219683 LTC
|5,000 XOF
|0.109841 LTC
|10,000 XOF
|0.219683 LTC
1 XOF = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000023485
|0.000023485
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000019405
|0.000016028
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000021336
|0.000020020
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.27%
|2.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.More Litecoin info
