1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000114565715387 Chainlink

1 LINK = 8,728.61 XOF

CFA Franc to Chainlink conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Chainlink

xof
XOF
link
LINK
1 XOF0.000114566 LINK
5 XOF0.000572829 LINK
10 XOF0.00114566 LINK
25 XOF0.00286414 LINK
50 XOF0.00572829 LINK
100 XOF0.0114566 LINK
500 XOF0.0572829 LINK
1,000 XOF0.114566 LINK
5,000 XOF0.572829 LINK
10,000 XOF1.14566 LINK

Convert Chainlink to CFA Franc

link
LINK
xof
XOF
1 LINK8,728.61 XOF
5 LINK43,643.1 XOF
10 LINK87,286.1 XOF
25 LINK218,215 XOF
50 LINK436,431 XOF
100 LINK872,861 XOF
500 LINK4,364,310 XOF
1,000 LINK8,728,610 XOF
5,000 LINK43,643,100 XOF
10,000 LINK87,286,100 XOF

XOF to LINK Chart

1 XOF = 0 LINK

1 CFA Franc to Chainlink stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000123550.00012699
Low
0.0000911330.000088226
Average
0.000109490.00010804
Volatility
3.23%3.94%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

link

LINK - Chainlink

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.

, ratings