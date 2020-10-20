1 XOF to KWD - Convert CFA Francs to Kuwaiti Dinars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.00050376915 Kuwaiti Dinars

1 KWD = 1,985.04 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Kuwaiti Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:28 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Kuwaiti Dinar

xof
XOF
kwd
KWD
1 XOF0.000503769 KWD
5 XOF0.00251885 KWD
10 XOF0.00503769 KWD
25 XOF0.0125942 KWD
50 XOF0.0251885 KWD
100 XOF0.0503769 KWD
500 XOF0.251885 KWD
1,000 XOF0.503769 KWD
5,000 XOF2.51885 KWD
10,000 XOF5.03769 KWD

Convert Kuwaiti Dinar to CFA Franc

kwd
KWD
xof
XOF
1 KWD1,985.04 XOF
5 KWD9,925.18 XOF
10 KWD19,850.4 XOF
25 KWD49,625.9 XOF
50 KWD99,251.8 XOF
100 KWD198,504 XOF
500 KWD992,518 XOF
1,000 KWD1,985,040 XOF
5,000 KWD9,925,180 XOF
10,000 KWD19,850,400 XOF

XOF to KWD Chart

1 XOF = 0 KWD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Kuwaiti Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000509670.00051087
Low
0.000499590.00049888
Average
0.000503020.00050442
Volatility
0.29%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

