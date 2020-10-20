1 CFA Franc =
0.14171427 Kyrgyzstani Soms
1 KGS = 7.05645 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
KGS
|1 XOF
|0.141714 KGS
|5 XOF
|0.708571 KGS
|10 XOF
|1.41714 KGS
|25 XOF
|3.54286 KGS
|50 XOF
|7.08571 KGS
|100 XOF
|14.1714 KGS
|500 XOF
|70.8571 KGS
|1,000 XOF
|141.714 KGS
|5,000 XOF
|708.571 KGS
|10,000 XOF
|1,417.14 KGS
1 XOF = 0 KGS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14582
|0.14769
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14079
|0.14079
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.14279
|0.14456
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.More Kyrgyzstani Som info
