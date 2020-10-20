1 CFA Franc =
0.21151149 Kenyan Shillings
1 KES = 4.72788 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
KES
|1 XOF
|0.211511 KES
|5 XOF
|1.05756 KES
|10 XOF
|2.11511 KES
|25 XOF
|5.28779 KES
|50 XOF
|10.5756 KES
|100 XOF
|21.1511 KES
|500 XOF
|105.756 KES
|1,000 XOF
|211.511 KES
|5,000 XOF
|1,057.56 KES
|10,000 XOF
|2,115.11 KES
1 XOF = 0 KES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21731
|0.22322
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20852
|0.20852
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.21192
|0.21506
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.More Kenyan Shilling info
