1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.60162399 Hungarian Forints

1 HUF = 1.66217 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Hungarian Forint conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:27 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Hungarian Forint

xof
XOF
huf
HUF
1 XOF0.601624 HUF
5 XOF3.00812 HUF
10 XOF6.01624 HUF
25 XOF15.0406 HUF
50 XOF30.0812 HUF
100 XOF60.1624 HUF
500 XOF300.812 HUF
1,000 XOF601.624 HUF
5,000 XOF3,008.12 HUF
10,000 XOF6,016.24 HUF

Convert Hungarian Forint to CFA Franc

huf
HUF
xof
XOF
1 HUF1.66217 XOF
5 HUF8.31084 XOF
10 HUF16.6217 XOF
25 HUF41.5542 XOF
50 HUF83.1084 XOF
100 HUF166.217 XOF
500 HUF831.084 XOF
1,000 HUF1,662.17 XOF
5,000 HUF8,310.84 XOF
10,000 HUF16,621.7 XOF

XOF to HUF Chart

1 XOF = 0 HUF

1 CFA Franc to Hungarian Forint stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.607970.60797
Low
0.594060.58544
Average
0.601550.59676
Volatility
0.35%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

