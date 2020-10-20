1 CFA Franc =
0.21949483 Haitian Gourdes
1 HTG = 4.55592 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
HTG
|1 XOF
|0.219495 HTG
|5 XOF
|1.09747 HTG
|10 XOF
|2.19495 HTG
|25 XOF
|5.48737 HTG
|50 XOF
|10.9747 HTG
|100 XOF
|21.9495 HTG
|500 XOF
|109.747 HTG
|1,000 XOF
|219.495 HTG
|5,000 XOF
|1,097.47 HTG
|10,000 XOF
|2,194.95 HTG
1 XOF = 0 HTG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22214
|0.22330
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21571
|0.21492
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.21806
|0.21825
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.87%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.More Haitian Gourde info
