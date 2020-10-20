1 XOF to HRK - Convert CFA Francs to Croatian Kunas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.011486271 Croatian Kunas

1 HRK = 87.0605 XOF

HRK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Croatian Kuna conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:27 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Croatian Kuna

xof
XOF
hrk
HRK
1 XOF0.0114863 HRK
5 XOF0.0574314 HRK
10 XOF0.114863 HRK
25 XOF0.287157 HRK
50 XOF0.574314 HRK
100 XOF1.14863 HRK
500 XOF5.74314 HRK
1,000 XOF11.4863 HRK
5,000 XOF57.4314 HRK
10,000 XOF114.863 HRK

Convert Croatian Kuna to CFA Franc

hrk
HRK
xof
XOF
1 HRK87.0605 XOF
5 HRK435.302 XOF
10 HRK870.605 XOF
25 HRK2,176.51 XOF
50 HRK4,353.02 XOF
100 HRK8,706.05 XOF
500 HRK43,530.2 XOF
1,000 HRK87,060.5 XOF
5,000 HRK435,302 XOF
10,000 HRK870,605 XOF

XOF to HRK Chart

1 XOF = 0 HRK

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Croatian Kuna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

More Croatian Kuna info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings