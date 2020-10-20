1 XOF to HNL - Convert CFA Francs to Honduran Lempiras

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.040798149 Honduran Lempiras

1 HNL = 24.5109 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Honduran Lempira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:36 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Honduran Lempira

xof
XOF
hnl
HNL
1 XOF0.0407981 HNL
5 XOF0.203991 HNL
10 XOF0.407981 HNL
25 XOF1.01995 HNL
50 XOF2.03991 HNL
100 XOF4.07981 HNL
500 XOF20.3991 HNL
1,000 XOF40.7981 HNL
5,000 XOF203.991 HNL
10,000 XOF407.981 HNL

Convert Honduran Lempira to CFA Franc

hnl
HNL
xof
XOF
1 HNL24.5109 XOF
5 HNL122.555 XOF
10 HNL245.109 XOF
25 HNL612.773 XOF
50 HNL1,225.55 XOF
100 HNL2,451.09 XOF
500 HNL12,255.5 XOF
1,000 HNL24,510.9 XOF
5,000 HNL122,555 XOF
10,000 HNL245,109 XOF

XOF to HNL Chart

1 XOF = 0 HNL

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Honduran Lempira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0410870.041087
Low
0.0402390.039950
Average
0.0405320.040533
Volatility
0.29%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

