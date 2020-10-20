1 CFA Franc =
0.012795891 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 78.1501 XOF
XOF
GTQ
|1 XOF
|0.0127959 GTQ
|5 XOF
|0.0639795 GTQ
|10 XOF
|0.127959 GTQ
|25 XOF
|0.319897 GTQ
|50 XOF
|0.639795 GTQ
|100 XOF
|1.27959 GTQ
|500 XOF
|6.39795 GTQ
|1,000 XOF
|12.7959 GTQ
|5,000 XOF
|63.9795 GTQ
|10,000 XOF
|127.959 GTQ
1 XOF = 0 GTQ
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012916
|0.012916
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012629
|0.012600
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012733
|0.012751
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.More Guatemalan Quetzal info
