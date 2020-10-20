1 XOF to FKP - Convert CFA Francs to Falkland Island Pounds

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012899367 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 775.232 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:47 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Falkland Island Pound

xof
XOF
fkp
FKP
1 XOF0.00128994 FKP
5 XOF0.00644968 FKP
10 XOF0.0128994 FKP
25 XOF0.0322484 FKP
50 XOF0.0644968 FKP
100 XOF0.128994 FKP
500 XOF0.644968 FKP
1,000 XOF1.28994 FKP
5,000 XOF6.44968 FKP
10,000 XOF12.8994 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to CFA Franc

fkp
FKP
xof
XOF
1 FKP775.232 XOF
5 FKP3,876.16 XOF
10 FKP7,752.32 XOF
25 FKP19,380.8 XOF
50 FKP38,761.6 XOF
100 FKP77,523.2 XOF
500 FKP387,616 XOF
1,000 FKP775,232 XOF
5,000 FKP3,876,160 XOF
10,000 FKP7,752,320 XOF

XOF to FKP Chart

1 XOF = 0 FKP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00129880.0013151
Low
0.00128350.0012835
Average
0.00129100.0013006
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

