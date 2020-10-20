1 CFA Franc =
0.097064948 Dominican Pesos
1 DOP = 10.3024 XOF
1 CFA Franc =
XOF
DOP
|1 XOF
|0.0970649 DOP
|5 XOF
|0.485325 DOP
|10 XOF
|0.970649 DOP
|25 XOF
|2.42662 DOP
|50 XOF
|4.85325 DOP
|100 XOF
|9.70649 DOP
|500 XOF
|48.5325 DOP
|1,000 XOF
|97.0649 DOP
|5,000 XOF
|485.325 DOP
|10,000 XOF
|970.649 DOP
1 XOF = 0 DOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.098609
|0.098609
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.096003
|0.095075
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.097159
|0.096710
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.43%
The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.
