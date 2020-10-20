1 CFA Franc =
0.038375522 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 26.0583 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.038375522 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 26.0583 XOF
XOF
CZK
|1 XOF
|0.0383755 CZK
|5 XOF
|0.191878 CZK
|10 XOF
|0.383755 CZK
|25 XOF
|0.959388 CZK
|50 XOF
|1.91878 CZK
|100 XOF
|3.83755 CZK
|500 XOF
|19.1878 CZK
|1,000 XOF
|38.3755 CZK
|5,000 XOF
|191.878 CZK
|10,000 XOF
|383.755 CZK
1 XOF = 0 CZK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.038352
|0.038786
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037432
|0.037432
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.037844
|0.038054
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.22%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.More Czech Koruna info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings