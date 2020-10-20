1 XOF to CRC - Convert CFA Francs to Costa Rican Colones

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.8651864 Costa Rican Colones

1 CRC = 1.15582 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Costa Rican Colon conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:26 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Costa Rican Colon

xof
XOF
crc
CRC
1 XOF0.865186 CRC
5 XOF4.32593 CRC
10 XOF8.65186 CRC
25 XOF21.6297 CRC
50 XOF43.2593 CRC
100 XOF86.5186 CRC
500 XOF432.593 CRC
1,000 XOF865.186 CRC
5,000 XOF4,325.93 CRC
10,000 XOF8,651.86 CRC

Convert Costa Rican Colon to CFA Franc

crc
CRC
xof
XOF
1 CRC1.15582 XOF
5 CRC5.7791 XOF
10 CRC11.5582 XOF
25 CRC28.8955 XOF
50 CRC57.791 XOF
100 CRC115.582 XOF
500 CRC577.91 XOF
1,000 CRC1,155.82 XOF
5,000 CRC5,779.1 XOF
10,000 CRC11,558.2 XOF

XOF to CRC Chart

1 XOF = 0 CRC

1 CFA Franc to Costa Rican Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.880640.88064
Low
0.846120.81199
Average
0.860610.84340
Volatility
0.88%0.69%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

See our API plans
, ratings