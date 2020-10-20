1 XOF to BYR - Convert CFA Francs to Belarusian Rubles

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

53.847992 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.0185708 XOF

BYR replaced by BYN

CFA Franc to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Belarusian Ruble

xof
XOF
byr
BYR
1 XOF53.848 BYR
5 XOF269.24 BYR
10 XOF538.48 BYR
25 XOF1,346.2 BYR
50 XOF2,692.4 BYR
100 XOF5,384.8 BYR
500 XOF26,924 BYR
1,000 XOF53,848 BYR
5,000 XOF269,240 BYR
10,000 XOF538,480 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to CFA Franc

byr
BYR
xof
XOF
1 BYR0.0185708 XOF
5 BYR0.092854 XOF
10 BYR0.185708 XOF
25 BYR0.46427 XOF
50 BYR0.92854 XOF
100 BYR1.85708 XOF
500 BYR9.2854 XOF
1,000 BYR18.5708 XOF
5,000 BYR92.854 XOF
10,000 BYR185.708 XOF

XOF to BYR Chart

1 XOF = 0 BYR

1 CFA Franc to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00543720.0054372
Low
0.00532410.0052945
Average
0.00536470.0053683
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

