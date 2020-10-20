1 XOF to BTN - Convert CFA Francs to Bhutanese Ngultrums

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.13749533 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 7.27297 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum

xof
XOF
btn
BTN
1 XOF0.137495 BTN
5 XOF0.687477 BTN
10 XOF1.37495 BTN
25 XOF3.43738 BTN
50 XOF6.87477 BTN
100 XOF13.7495 BTN
500 XOF68.7477 BTN
1,000 XOF137.495 BTN
5,000 XOF687.477 BTN
10,000 XOF1,374.95 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to CFA Franc

btn
BTN
xof
XOF
1 BTN7.27297 XOF
5 BTN36.3649 XOF
10 BTN72.7297 XOF
25 BTN181.824 XOF
50 BTN363.649 XOF
100 BTN727.297 XOF
500 BTN3,636.49 XOF
1,000 BTN7,272.97 XOF
5,000 BTN36,364.9 XOF
10,000 BTN72,729.7 XOF

XOF to BTN Chart

1 XOF = 0 BTN

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.138730.13873
Low
0.136080.13526
Average
0.136910.13691
Volatility
0.28%0.25%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

