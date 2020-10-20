1 CFA Franc =
0.13749533 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 7.27297 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
BTN
|1 XOF
|0.137495 BTN
|5 XOF
|0.687477 BTN
|10 XOF
|1.37495 BTN
|25 XOF
|3.43738 BTN
|50 XOF
|6.87477 BTN
|100 XOF
|13.7495 BTN
|500 XOF
|68.7477 BTN
|1,000 XOF
|137.495 BTN
|5,000 XOF
|687.477 BTN
|10,000 XOF
|1,374.95 BTN
1 XOF = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13873
|0.13873
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13608
|0.13526
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.13691
|0.13691
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28%
|0.25%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
