1 XOF to BTC - Convert CFA Francs to Bitcoins

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000000027232117 Bitcoins

1 BTC = 36,721,300 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
CFA Franc to Bitcoin conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bitcoin

xof
XOF
btc
BTC
1 XOF0.0000000272321 BTC
5 XOF0.000000136161 BTC
10 XOF0.000000272321 BTC
25 XOF0.000000680803 BTC
50 XOF0.00000136161 BTC
100 XOF0.00000272321 BTC
500 XOF0.0000136161 BTC
1,000 XOF0.0000272321 BTC
5,000 XOF0.000136161 BTC
10,000 XOF0.000272321 BTC

Convert Bitcoin to CFA Franc

btc
BTC
xof
XOF
1 BTC36,721,300 XOF
5 BTC183,607,000 XOF
10 BTC367,213,000 XOF
25 BTC918,034,000 XOF
50 BTC1,836,070,000 XOF
100 BTC3,672,130,000 XOF
500 BTC18,360,700,000 XOF
1,000 BTC36,721,300,000 XOF
5,000 BTC183,607,000,000 XOF
10,000 BTC367,213,000,000 XOF

XOF to BTC Chart

1 XOF = 0 BTC

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bitcoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000000271000.000000028000
Low
0.0000000233000.000000023100
Average
0.0000000250000.000000025100
Volatility
1.65%2.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

More Bitcoin info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings