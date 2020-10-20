1 XOF to BOB - Convert CFA Francs to Bolivian Bolivianos

1 CFA Franc =

0.011379129 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 87.8802 XOF

CFA Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:35 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano

1 XOF0.0113791 BOB
5 XOF0.0568956 BOB
10 XOF0.113791 BOB
25 XOF0.284478 BOB
50 XOF0.568956 BOB
100 XOF1.13791 BOB
500 XOF5.68956 BOB
1,000 XOF11.3791 BOB
5,000 XOF56.8956 BOB
10,000 XOF113.791 BOB

Convert Bolivian Bolíviano to CFA Franc

1 BOB87.8802 XOF
5 BOB439.401 XOF
10 BOB878.802 XOF
25 BOB2,197 XOF
50 BOB4,394.01 XOF
100 BOB8,788.02 XOF
500 BOB43,940.1 XOF
1,000 BOB87,880.2 XOF
5,000 BOB439,401 XOF
10,000 BOB878,802 XOF

XOF to BOB Chart

1 CFA Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0114960.011496
Low
0.0112330.011207
Average
0.0113300.011344
Volatility
0.32%0.31%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

, ratings