1 CFA Franc =
0.011379129 Bolivian Bolivianos
1 BOB = 87.8802 XOF
XOF
BOB
|1 XOF
|0.0113791 BOB
|5 XOF
|0.0568956 BOB
|10 XOF
|0.113791 BOB
|25 XOF
|0.284478 BOB
|50 XOF
|0.568956 BOB
|100 XOF
|1.13791 BOB
|500 XOF
|5.68956 BOB
|1,000 XOF
|11.3791 BOB
|5,000 XOF
|56.8956 BOB
|10,000 XOF
|113.791 BOB
1 XOF = 0 BOB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011496
|0.011496
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011233
|0.011207
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011330
|0.011344
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.More Bolivian Bolíviano info
