1 CFA Franc =
0.0029816436 Bulgarian Leva
1 BGN = 335.385 XOF
XOF
BGN
|1 XOF
|0.00298164 BGN
|5 XOF
|0.0149082 BGN
|10 XOF
|0.0298164 BGN
|25 XOF
|0.0745411 BGN
|50 XOF
|0.149082 BGN
|100 XOF
|0.298164 BGN
|500 XOF
|1.49082 BGN
|1,000 XOF
|2.98164 BGN
|5,000 XOF
|14.9082 BGN
|10,000 XOF
|29.8164 BGN
1 XOF = 0 BGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029816
|0.0029816
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029816
|0.0029816
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0029816
|0.0029816
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.More Bulgarian Lev info
