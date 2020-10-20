1 CFA Franc =
0.19225085 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 5.20154 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.19225085 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 5.20154 XOF
XOF
BDT
|1 XOF
|0.192251 BDT
|5 XOF
|0.961254 BDT
|10 XOF
|1.92251 BDT
|25 XOF
|4.80627 BDT
|50 XOF
|9.61254 BDT
|100 XOF
|19.2251 BDT
|500 XOF
|96.1254 BDT
|1,000 XOF
|192.251 BDT
|5,000 XOF
|961.254 BDT
|10,000 XOF
|1,922.51 BDT
1 XOF = 0 BDT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19522
|0.19522
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19134
|0.17772
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.19270
|0.18774
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.More Bangladeshi Taka info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings