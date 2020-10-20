1 XOF to BCH - Convert CFA Francs to Bitcoin Cash

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000004400069794 Bitcoin Cash

1 BCH = 227,269 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
CFA Franc to Bitcoin Cash conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:55 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bitcoin Cash

xof
XOF
bch
BCH
1 XOF0.00000440007 BCH
5 XOF0.0000220003 BCH
10 XOF0.0000440007 BCH
25 XOF0.000110002 BCH
50 XOF0.000220003 BCH
100 XOF0.000440007 BCH
500 XOF0.00220003 BCH
1,000 XOF0.00440007 BCH
5,000 XOF0.0220003 BCH
10,000 XOF0.0440007 BCH

Convert Bitcoin Cash to CFA Franc

bch
BCH
xof
XOF
1 BCH227,269 XOF
5 BCH1,136,350 XOF
10 BCH2,272,690 XOF
25 BCH5,681,730 XOF
50 BCH11,363,500 XOF
100 BCH22,726,900 XOF
500 BCH113,635,000 XOF
1,000 BCH227,269,000 XOF
5,000 BCH1,136,350,000 XOF
10,000 BCH2,272,690,000 XOF

XOF to BCH Chart

1 XOF = 0 BCH

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bitcoin Cash stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000449480.0000044948
Low
0.00000334780.0000023725
Average
0.00000392000.0000035298
Volatility
3.03%3.90%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
bch

BCH - Bitcoin Cash

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.

More Bitcoin Cash info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings