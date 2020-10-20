1 CFA Franc =
0.0032957348 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars
1 BBD = 303.422 XOF
XOF
BBD
|1 XOF
|0.00329573 BBD
|5 XOF
|0.0164787 BBD
|10 XOF
|0.0329573 BBD
|25 XOF
|0.0823934 BBD
|50 XOF
|0.164787 BBD
|100 XOF
|0.329573 BBD
|500 XOF
|1.64787 BBD
|1,000 XOF
|3.29573 BBD
|5,000 XOF
|16.4787 BBD
|10,000 XOF
|32.9573 BBD
1 XOF = 0 BBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033255
|0.0033255
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032564
|0.0032383
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0032800
|0.0032826
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info
