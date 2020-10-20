1 CFA Franc =
0.0027988888 Azerbaijan Manats
1 AZN = 357.285 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
AZN
|1 XOF
|0.00279889 AZN
|5 XOF
|0.0139944 AZN
|10 XOF
|0.0279889 AZN
|25 XOF
|0.0699722 AZN
|50 XOF
|0.139944 AZN
|100 XOF
|0.279889 AZN
|500 XOF
|1.39944 AZN
|1,000 XOF
|2.79889 AZN
|5,000 XOF
|13.9944 AZN
|10,000 XOF
|27.9889 AZN
1 XOF = 0 AZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028275
|0.0028275
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0027669
|0.0027540
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0027886
|0.0027911
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.28%
The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.
