1 XOF to AFN - Convert CFA Francs to Afghan Afghanis

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.11717458 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 8.53427 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:55 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Afghan Afghani

xof
XOF
afn
AFN
1 XOF0.117175 AFN
5 XOF0.585873 AFN
10 XOF1.17175 AFN
25 XOF2.92936 AFN
50 XOF5.85873 AFN
100 XOF11.7175 AFN
500 XOF58.5873 AFN
1,000 XOF117.175 AFN
5,000 XOF585.873 AFN
10,000 XOF1,171.75 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to CFA Franc

afn
AFN
xof
XOF
1 AFN8.53427 XOF
5 AFN42.6714 XOF
10 AFN85.3427 XOF
25 AFN213.357 XOF
50 AFN426.714 XOF
100 AFN853.427 XOF
500 AFN4,267.14 XOF
1,000 AFN8,534.27 XOF
5,000 AFN42,671.4 XOF
10,000 AFN85,342.7 XOF

XOF to AFN Chart

1 XOF = 0 AFN

1 CFA Franc to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.118720.11998
Low
0.115050.11505
Average
0.116120.11738
Volatility
0.49%0.43%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

, ratings