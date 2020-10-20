1 XCD to JPY - Convert East Caribbean Dollars to Japanese Yen

Xe Currency Converter

1$

1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =

59.858764 Japanese Yen

1 JPY = 0.0167060 XCD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
East Caribbean Dollar to Japanese Yen conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:54 UTC

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Japanese Yen

XCD
XCD
JPY
JPY
1 XCD59.8588 JPY
5 XCD299.294 JPY
10 XCD598.588 JPY
25 XCD1,496.47 JPY
50 XCD2,992.94 JPY
100 XCD5,985.88 JPY
500 XCD29,929.4 JPY
1,000 XCD59,858.8 JPY
5,000 XCD299,294 JPY
10,000 XCD598,588 JPY

Convert Japanese Yen to East Caribbean Dollar

JPY
JPY
XCD
XCD
1 JPY0.016706 XCD
5 JPY0.08353 XCD
10 JPY0.16706 XCD
25 JPY0.41765 XCD
50 JPY0.8353 XCD
100 JPY1.6706 XCD
500 JPY8.353 XCD
1,000 JPY16.706 XCD
5,000 JPY83.53 XCD
10,000 JPY167.06 XCD

XCD to JPY Chart

1 XCD = 0 JPY

1 East Caribbean Dollar to Japanese Yen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
59.79859.798
Low
57.40355.987
Average
58.61657.817
Volatility
0.30%0.45%

Currency Information

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

