1 WST to ZAR - Convert Samoan Tala to South African Rand

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

6.6891992 South African Rand

1 ZAR = 0.149495 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to South African Rand conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:35 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to South African Rand

wst
WST
zar
ZAR
1 WST6.6892 ZAR
5 WST33.446 ZAR
10 WST66.892 ZAR
25 WST167.23 ZAR
50 WST334.46 ZAR
100 WST668.92 ZAR
500 WST3,344.6 ZAR
1,000 WST6,689.2 ZAR
5,000 WST33,446 ZAR
10,000 WST66,892 ZAR

Convert South African Rand to Samoan Tala

zar
ZAR
wst
WST
1 ZAR0.149495 WST
5 ZAR0.747474 WST
10 ZAR1.49495 WST
25 ZAR3.73737 WST
50 ZAR7.47474 WST
100 ZAR14.9495 WST
500 ZAR74.7474 WST
1,000 ZAR149.495 WST
5,000 ZAR747.474 WST
10,000 ZAR1,494.95 WST

WST to ZAR Chart

1 WST = 0 ZAR

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to South African Rand stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.96177.0297
Low
6.56646.5664
Average
6.72986.7665
Volatility
0.79%0.92%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
zar

ZAR - South African Rand

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.

More South African Rand info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings